Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,085 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 65.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 22,279 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 184.9% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 409,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 263,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.07% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BWX opened at $25.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.78. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.