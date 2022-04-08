J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Lowered to $187.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $187.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.35% from the company’s previous close.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $231.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.32.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $172.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.79. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $155.11 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,494,000 after purchasing an additional 422,538 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,629,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,887,000 after buying an additional 87,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,618,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $739,555,000 after acquiring an additional 63,247 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,762,000 after acquiring an additional 243,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,822,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,724,000 after acquiring an additional 68,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

