Isoray (NYSE:ISR) versus Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Head to Head Analysis

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) and Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Becton, Dickinson and and Isoray, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Becton, Dickinson and 0 6 1 0 2.14 Isoray 0 0 0 0 N/A

Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus target price of $279.71, indicating a potential upside of 2.26%. Given Becton, Dickinson and’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Becton, Dickinson and is more favorable than Isoray.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.7% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Isoray shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Isoray shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Becton, Dickinson and and Isoray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Becton, Dickinson and 8.75% 14.87% 6.65% Isoray -52.88% -8.51% -8.14%

Volatility and Risk

Becton, Dickinson and has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Isoray has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Becton, Dickinson and and Isoray’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Becton, Dickinson and $20.25 billion 3.85 $2.09 billion $5.78 47.32 Isoray $10.05 million 4.99 -$3.39 million ($0.05) -7.07

Becton, Dickinson and has higher revenue and earnings than Isoray. Isoray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Becton, Dickinson and, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Becton, Dickinson and beats Isoray on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Becton, Dickinson and (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems. Its BD Life Sciences segment provides specimen and blood collection products; automated blood and tuberculosis culturing, molecular testing, microorganism identification and drug susceptibility, and liquid-based cytology systems, as well as rapid diagnostic assays, microbiology laboratory automation products, and plated media products; and fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers, antibodies and kits, reagent systems, and solutions for single-cell gene expression analysis, as well as clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers. The company's BD Interventional segment offers hernia and soft tissue repair, biological and bioresorbable grafts, biosurgery, and other surgical products; surgical infection prevention, surgical and laparoscopic instrumentation products; peripheral intervention products; and urology and critical care products. The company was founded in 1897 and is based in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

About Isoray (Get Rating)

IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors. The company was founded by Lance A. Bray in 1983 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.

