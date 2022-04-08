iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.47

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.47 and last traded at $42.43, with a volume of 341333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.34.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average of $33.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,205,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,906 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 230.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,448,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,412 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $11,448,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 350.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 486,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,980,000 after purchasing an additional 378,574 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

