iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF (TSX:XMA) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF (TSX:XMA – Get Rating) traded up 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$21.78 and last traded at C$21.59. 33,407 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at C$21.58.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.