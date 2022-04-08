iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,133,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,307,026. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.63. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $100.58 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

