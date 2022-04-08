iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $450.71. 5,311,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,446,458. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $406.34 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

