iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) is Insight 2811 Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Insight 2811 Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $118.52. 251,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,684. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $109.93 and a 52 week high of $124.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

