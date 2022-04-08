iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,020 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $555,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $199.46. 28,765,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,695,996. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $187.92 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

