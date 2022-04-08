iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 504,486 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 26,944,144 shares.The stock last traded at $200.54 and had previously closed at $202.99.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.11.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,203,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 284,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,210,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.