iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGD) Shares Up 0.3%

iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $73.22 and last traded at $73.03. 482,413 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 847,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.82.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.00 and a 200 day moving average of $77.51.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.