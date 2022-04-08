iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Acquired by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $53.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $84.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.08 and a 200-day moving average of $62.99.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

