iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $99.96

Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $99.96 and last traded at $100.01, with a volume of 8535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.37.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17,868 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

