iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COMT) Trading Down 0.2%

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COMT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.05 and last traded at $39.80. 1,399,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 994,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.86.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.13 and its 200-day moving average is $35.93.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.