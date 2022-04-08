iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Position Increased by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 544,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,936,000 after acquiring an additional 32,225 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 336,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,373,000 after acquiring an additional 19,162 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 331,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after acquiring an additional 22,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 239,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,201,000 after buying an additional 10,921 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

IAGG opened at $51.72 on Friday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $53.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.74 and its 200-day moving average is $54.14.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.