iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.92

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$28.92 and last traded at C$28.95, with a volume of 7144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.03.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.82.
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF Company Profile (TSE:XBB)
