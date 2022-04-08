IRISnet (IRIS) Market Capitalization Achieves $82.54 Million

IRISnet (IRIS) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $82.54 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0654 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00046513 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,260.07 or 0.07576360 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,992.12 or 0.99913102 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,071,534,450 coins and its circulating supply is 1,261,536,934 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

