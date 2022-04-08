Ipsidy (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Stock Price Down 1%

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 80,761 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 484,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50.

Ipsidy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IDTY)

Ipsidy, Inc engages in the delivery of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Identity Management and Payment Processing. The Identity Management segment specializes in biometric software products in North America and Africa. The Payment Processing segment offers electronic payment gateway services in South America.

