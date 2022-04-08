Ipsidy (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Stock Price Down 1%

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 80,761 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 484,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50.
Ipsidy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IDTY)
