Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Gap Up to $16.56

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.56, but opened at $17.29. Iovance Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 91,674 shares traded.

IOVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.83.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,489,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,337,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,899,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,462,000 after buying an additional 1,648,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,408,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,427,000 after buying an additional 460,699 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,339,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,684,000 after buying an additional 89,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,093,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,238,000 after buying an additional 705,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.