Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Gap Up to $16.56

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.56, but opened at $17.29. Iovance Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 91,674 shares traded.
IOVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.83.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,489,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,337,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,899,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,462,000 after buying an additional 1,648,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,408,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,427,000 after buying an additional 460,699 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,339,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,684,000 after buying an additional 89,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,093,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,238,000 after buying an additional 705,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.
About Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
