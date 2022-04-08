Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 36,130 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,077% compared to the average daily volume of 1,660 call options.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $15,128,044.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.87, for a total value of $637,861.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,091 shares of company stock valued at $65,249,318 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $674,390,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $601,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $277,934,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,909,000 after buying an additional 318,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Growth Interface Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $428.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.40 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.08. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $238.01 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.72.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

