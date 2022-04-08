Investors Buy High Volume of Johnson Controls International Call Options (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 19,207 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,963% compared to the average volume of 931 call options.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,856 shares of company stock worth $1,011,751 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 78,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $65.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $59.53 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.71.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

