Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,228,000. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $905,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 100.9% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period.

PSCH stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,860. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a one year low of $146.65 and a one year high of $199.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.37.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

