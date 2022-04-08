Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG – Get Rating) were down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $90.47 and last traded at $90.71. Approximately 319,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 397% from the average daily volume of 64,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.56.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.02.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.