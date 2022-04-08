Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.40

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.40 and traded as high as $22.03. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF shares last traded at $21.99, with a volume of 317,306 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEY)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

