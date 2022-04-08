Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.40

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.40 and traded as high as $22.03. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF shares last traded at $21.99, with a volume of 317,306 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.94.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEY)
PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.