Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 139.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 28,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the period.

PFIG stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average of $25.93. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.21 and a 12-month high of $27.38.

