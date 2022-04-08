Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.36

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.36 and last traded at $16.37, with a volume of 570896 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.47.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGF. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 18,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 24,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

