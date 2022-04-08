Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) Share Price Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $105.41

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $105.41 and traded as low as $100.86. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust shares last traded at $101.04, with a volume of 69,145 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.35.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $18,237,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,057,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,211,000 after buying an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 493.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 32,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,729,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.