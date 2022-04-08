Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Stock Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $72.18

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $72.18 and traded as high as $75.09. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $74.52, with a volume of 94,878 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.41 and a 200 day moving average of $72.19.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 234.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,137,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 634.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 61,645 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

