Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.42

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$28.42 and traded as high as C$39.88. Intertape Polymer Group shares last traded at C$39.74, with a volume of 250,059 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITP. TD Securities lowered Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intertape Polymer Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$31.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.42.

Intertape Polymer Group ( TSE:ITP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$518.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$495.16 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Intertape Polymer Group Inc. will post 2.8499998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.216 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.82%.

About Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

