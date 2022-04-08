InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from C$19.50 to C$19.00. The stock traded as low as $11.61 and last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 649 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

