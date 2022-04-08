Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Receives $31.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

IFS has been the subject of several research reports. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 1,150.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 12.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services stock opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.32. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $37.64.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $253.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.90 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 18.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from Intercorp Financial Services’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

