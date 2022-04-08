InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

IHG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,200 ($68.20) to GBX 5,400 ($70.82) in a report on Monday, March 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $5,800.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($76.07) price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($73.11) to GBX 5,675 ($74.43) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,550.80.

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $66.39 on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $73.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.02 and a 200-day moving average of $66.94.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 310.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter valued at $4,481,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 103,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

