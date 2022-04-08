InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 5,700 ($74.75) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,610 ($73.57) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.75) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,662 ($74.26).

IHG opened at GBX 4,932 ($64.68) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £9.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.00. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,300 ($56.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,376 ($70.50). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,033.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,896.51.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

