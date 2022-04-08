Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.34 Million

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLAGet Rating) will report sales of $10.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.50 million and the lowest is $5.70 million. Intellia Therapeutics reported sales of $6.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $48.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.03 million to $145.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $42.96 million, with estimates ranging from $5.50 million to $120.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 810.49%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS.

NTLA has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Brookline Capital Management raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $65.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.10. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $56.47 and a one year high of $202.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 2.01.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.