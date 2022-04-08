Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) will report sales of $10.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.50 million and the lowest is $5.70 million. Intellia Therapeutics reported sales of $6.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $48.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.03 million to $145.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $42.96 million, with estimates ranging from $5.50 million to $120.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 810.49%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS.

NTLA has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Brookline Capital Management raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $65.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.10. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $56.47 and a one year high of $202.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 2.01.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

