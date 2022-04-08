Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $49.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.61.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $47.12 on Friday. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.45. The firm has a market cap of $192.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $887,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

