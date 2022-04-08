Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITRG shares. Desjardins dropped their price target on Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Integra Resources from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Integra Resources from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Shares of ITRG traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,792. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.79.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRG. Raffles Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Integra Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integra Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Integra Resources by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 53,657 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Integra Resources by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.