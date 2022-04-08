Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 1,343 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 17,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 253,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,073,000 after purchasing an additional 38,808 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $537,000. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,988,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $131.09 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $127.27 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

Several analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

