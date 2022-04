Insight Select Income Fund (NYSEARCA:INSI) Trading Down 0.3%

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSEARCA:INSI – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.42 and last traded at $17.47. 8,185 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 30,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02.

Get Insight Select Income Fund alerts:

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:INSI)

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.