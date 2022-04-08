Insight 2811 Inc. Sells 228 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Insight 2811 Inc. lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,954 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 0.6% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.54. 7,068,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,268,774. The company has a market capitalization of $217.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.46 and its 200 day moving average is $87.43. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $70.23 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

