Insight 2811 Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Insight 2811 Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,622,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,019 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,320,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,539 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,121,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,662 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,676,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,349,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $52.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,715,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,079,678. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.06. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.60 and a 1 year high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

