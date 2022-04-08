Insight 2811 Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Insight 2811 Inc. trimmed its stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Nokia by 508.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 822,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after buying an additional 687,741 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nokia stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,397,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,733,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average of $5.67. Nokia Co. has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

Nokia ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Nokia had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nokia in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

