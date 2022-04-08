Insight 2811 Inc. Boosts Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 184,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock remained flat at $$83.13 during midday trading on Thursday. 11,862,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,571,606. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $76.25 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $149.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.87%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.56.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

