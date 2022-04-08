Insider Selling: Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CFO Sells $256,800.00 in Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 7,500 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $34.05 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $43.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.10 and a beta of 1.75.
Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Yelp had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Yelp by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.
About Yelp (Get Rating)
Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.
