Insider Selling: Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) President Sells 8,920 Shares of Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) President Elan Moriah sold 8,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $460,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.46 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -723.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

