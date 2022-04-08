Insider Selling: Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Director Sells 3,576 Shares of Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $186,381.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $50.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -723.90, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.47. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.46 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

