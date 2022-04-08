Insider Selling: United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) EVP Sells 20,957 Shares of Stock

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) EVP Michael Irizarry sold 20,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $650,714.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE USM opened at $31.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. United States Cellular Co. has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average is $30.88.
United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on USM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Cellular in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.
United States Cellular Company Profile (Get Rating)
United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United States Cellular (USM)
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.