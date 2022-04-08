Insider Selling: United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) EVP Sells 20,957 Shares of Stock

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) EVP Michael Irizarry sold 20,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $650,714.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE USM opened at $31.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. United States Cellular Co. has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average is $30.88.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Cellular in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

