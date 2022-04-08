Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells 415 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $39,952.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TriNet Group alerts:

On Wednesday, March 16th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $37,013.85.

On Thursday, March 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $36,428.70.

On Wednesday, February 16th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total value of $34,171.10.

On Thursday, February 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $35,706.60.

On Wednesday, January 19th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $35,100.70.

Shares of TNET stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.89. The stock had a trading volume of 251,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,678. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.43 and a one year high of $109.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.29.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TNET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.98.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TriNet Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.