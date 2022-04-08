Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells $12,312.50 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 125 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $12,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paul Edward Chamberlain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 125 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.35, for a total transaction of $10,918.75.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 125 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $10,675.00.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $95.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.30. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.43 and a 12 month high of $109.40.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 43.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth $171,716,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,330,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in TriNet Group by 3,460.7% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 226,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,399,000 after buying an additional 219,895 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the third quarter worth $19,681,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth $18,181,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.98.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

