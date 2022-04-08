Insider Selling: Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Sells 55,450 Shares of Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 55,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $1,628,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Thryv alerts:

On Thursday, April 7th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 101,703 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,854,803.21.

On Monday, March 21st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 162,900 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $4,984,740.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 191,558 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $5,930,635.68.

On Monday, March 14th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 40,636 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $1,202,012.88.

On Thursday, March 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 175,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $5,181,750.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 16,724 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $509,914.76.

On Friday, February 25th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 179,063 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $5,371,890.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 7,430 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $230,627.20.

On Friday, February 11th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 176,819 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $5,610,466.87.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 103,277 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $3,310,027.85.

Shares of THRY stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $952.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.12. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $42.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $244.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.61 million. Thryv had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on THRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Thryv by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 198,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 76,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Thryv by 273.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,185,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,322 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Thryv by 288.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 69,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Thryv by 353.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 154,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.