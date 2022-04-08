Insider Selling: Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Sells 55,450 Shares of Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 55,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $1,628,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 7th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 101,703 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,854,803.21.
- On Monday, March 21st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 162,900 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $4,984,740.00.
- On Friday, March 18th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 191,558 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $5,930,635.68.
- On Monday, March 14th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 40,636 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $1,202,012.88.
- On Thursday, March 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 175,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $5,181,750.00.
- On Monday, February 28th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 16,724 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $509,914.76.
- On Friday, February 25th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 179,063 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $5,371,890.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 7,430 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $230,627.20.
- On Friday, February 11th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 176,819 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $5,610,466.87.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 103,277 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $3,310,027.85.
Shares of THRY stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $952.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.12. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $42.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on THRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.09.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Thryv by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 198,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 76,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Thryv by 273.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,185,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,322 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Thryv by 288.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 69,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Thryv by 353.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 154,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.
Thryv Company Profile (Get Rating)
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
