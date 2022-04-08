Insider Selling: Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Sells 101,703 Shares of Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 101,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,854,803.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Thryv alerts:

On Tuesday, April 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 55,450 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $1,628,566.50.

On Monday, March 21st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 162,900 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $4,984,740.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 191,558 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $5,930,635.68.

On Monday, March 14th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 40,636 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $1,202,012.88.

On Thursday, March 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 175,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $5,181,750.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 16,724 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $509,914.76.

On Friday, February 25th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 179,063 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $5,371,890.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 7,430 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $230,627.20.

On Friday, February 11th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 176,819 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $5,610,466.87.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 103,277 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $3,310,027.85.

THRY traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.89. The stock had a trading volume of 349,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,354. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $42.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.63. The company has a market capitalization of $952.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.58. Thryv had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The business had revenue of $244.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THRY. B. Riley cut their price target on Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.09.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Thryv by 62.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 198,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 76,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Thryv by 273.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,185,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,322 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Thryv by 288.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 69,136 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 353.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 154,908 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thryv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.