Insider Selling: Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Sells 101,703 Shares of Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 101,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,854,803.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 55,450 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $1,628,566.50.
- On Monday, March 21st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 162,900 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $4,984,740.00.
- On Friday, March 18th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 191,558 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $5,930,635.68.
- On Monday, March 14th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 40,636 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $1,202,012.88.
- On Thursday, March 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 175,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $5,181,750.00.
- On Monday, February 28th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 16,724 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $509,914.76.
- On Friday, February 25th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 179,063 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $5,371,890.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 7,430 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $230,627.20.
- On Friday, February 11th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 176,819 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $5,610,466.87.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 103,277 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $3,310,027.85.
THRY traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.89. The stock had a trading volume of 349,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,354. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $42.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.63. The company has a market capitalization of $952.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THRY. B. Riley cut their price target on Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.09.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Thryv by 62.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 198,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 76,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Thryv by 273.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,185,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,322 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Thryv by 288.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 69,136 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 353.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 154,908 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
